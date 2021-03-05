IndiGrid signs pact with Sterlite Power to buy NER-II Transmission for ₹4,625 cr

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid), a first power infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), has entered into an agreement to acquire NER-II Transmission Ltd (NER-II) from Sterlite Power for ₹4,625 crore. The deal, which is the country’s largest power transmission deal, would boost IndiGrid’s assets under management by 34 per cent to more than ₹20,000 crore ($2.8 billion).

Post completion, the platform’s asset portfolio would consist of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over 7,570 circuit km and 3,350 MVA in 17 States and 1 Union Territory, the company said in a statement.

NER-II is part of Inter State Transmission Scheme network, and was awarded on a Build, Own, Operate, Maintain (BOOM) basis with a contractual period of 35 years.

The project has 11 elements including two substations of 1,260 MVA capacity and four transmission lines extending to more than 830 circuit km. The assets span across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura and is of strategic importance for the delivery of power in one of the toughest regions in the country. This project will strengthen the power transmission network in the North Eastern States and address the of transmission, sub-transmission, and distribution system needs of the region, it added.

The deal is part of the framework agreement IndiGrid had in April with Sterlite Power for acquisition of NER-II upon commissioning.

This transaction is expected to be consummated during fourth quarter of FY21, it added.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of internal accruals, debt, equity proceeds from the preference issue completed in May 2019 and its forthcoming rights issue.

“NER-II fits well with our strategy of focusing on operating assets with long-term cash flows and minimal counter party risk. This acquisition would be distribution point unit (DPU) accretive and augment our recent increase of DPU to ₹12.40 per annum for a considerable period. With a robust acquisition pipeline and support from our sponsors, IndiGrid is well positioned to execute its plans for providing stable and growing DPU, while maintaining a robust balance sheet,” Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid said.

This mega transmission project will help to deliver reliable power for 5.3 crore people in India’s north eastern region,” Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director of Sterlite Power said.

IndiGrid has acquired ₹8,300 crore assets since the last capital raise including ₹7,100 crore of Framework/ROFO projects from Sterlite Power and first cost-plus transmission asset from Reliance Infrastructure.

It has also announced its foray into renewables sector with the planned acquisition of 138 MW solar asset worth ₹660 crore. Separately, in FY21, KKR was inducted as a sponsor following the ₹2,510 crore preferential issue in 2019, which was subscribed by KKR and GIC amongst other marquee investors.