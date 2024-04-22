inDrive, a mobility services platform, appoints Pratip Mazumder as Country Manager for inDrive India. He would be looking after all business verticals and will be overseeing local government and public relations, partnerships, and inVision initiatives.

The new country manager has 10 years of experience in online and consumer tech industries, and, as stated by the company, it will help inDrive strengthen collaborations with key stakeholders and strengthen regional partnerships to accelerate its growth in India.

“His leadership will be instrumental in cultivating our organisational culture and aligning our local operations with our global standards. Pratip’s role is critical to driving our continued growth and success across India,” said Mark Lougharn, president of inDrive.

“I am thrilled to be joining inDrive and taking on this exciting new role as the Country Manager for India. I look forward to working with all our incredible teams and partners to deliver a fantastic experience to all our users which will surely define the future of ride hailing in the region,” said Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager, India, inDrive.

Pratip Mazumder headed up business development and partnerships for Aegon Life India. Mazumder also held leadership roles at Uber and Practo. He completed his MBA in Marketing at T. A. Pai Management Institute.

inDrive had raised $150 million from General Catalyst. According to news reports, the company recorded 54 per cent growth in net revenue in 2023. The global ride-hailing market is likely to grow from $165.60 billion in the current calendar year to $215.70 billion by 2028, as per data platform Statista.

(Inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)