Kolkata, May 18 Riding on the back of an all-round growth from across various segments barring agri business, diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd registered 21 per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹5,087 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 as against ₹4,191 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis increased by seven per cent at ₹17,506 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹16,426 crore same period last year.

Dividend

ITC board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6.75 and a special dividend of ₹2.75 per ordinary share of ₹1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Together with the interim dividend of ₹6 per share paid on March 3, 2023, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 amounts to ₹15.50 per share, up from ₹11.50 per share in FY-22.

Read: NCLAT sets aside CCI’s six year old penalty on ITC

Segment revenue from cigarettes business grew by nearly 14 per cent at ₹7,356 crore (₹6,443 crore) while that from the other FMCG business increased by 19 per cent at ₹4,945 crore (₹4,142 crore) during the quarter.

In respect of FMCG-others segment, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at ₹658.96 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, up from ₹374.69 crore last year. EBITDA for the year ended FY-23 was ₹1,953.97 crore (₹1448.97 crore).

For the year ended March 31, 2023, net profit increased by 25 per cent at ₹18,753 crore (₹15,058 crore) while revenue from operations grew by 18 per cent at ₹70,251 crore (₹59,746 crore).

The company’s scrip closed at ₹419.65, down by 1.87 per cent on the BSE on Thursday.