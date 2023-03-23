Diversified conglomerate ITC is looking to undertake climate risk modelling for identifying hotspots which are likely to be affected by extreme weather conditions so as to be able to take mitigating measures which is customised to the local needs.

‘Site-specific’

According to Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC, the company had undertaken a climate risk modelling in 2020 on a macro basis pan-India. But the current exercise would be more “granular” and “site specific”.

“We are trying to do climate risk modelling and are identifying hotspots. When the hotspots are identified, based on the nature of the problem you have to take the mitigating steps. It has to be very localised action that has to be taken,” he told newspersons on the sidelines of a conference on ‘DIGITISE’ organised by CII here on Thursday.

ITC has engaged a team of experts to do a climate risk modelling using big data analytics. “We did the first climate risk modelling in 2020 and that was more of a macro view of pan-India. Then the areas which has come out has been higher concern areas, so we are now trying to do more granulated site-specific modelling. And, we are also piloting it on certain agri-crop value chains, both for our physical infrastructure and agri value chains,” he said.

Climate risk modelling has been completed for pulpwood and wheat value chains. This is now underway for other crops such as potato, spices and rice among others.

It is to be noted that the agronomy teams in ITC’s agri business have worked out region-specific practices to minimise the impact of heat waves and unseasonal heavy rains.

The multi-dimensional measures include introduction of heat-tolerant varieties, crop cycle approach, in-situ and timely planting, broadbed and furrow system, mulching, critical irrigation and use of heat-ameliorating sprays to reduce heat stress among others.

ITC Climate Smart Agriculture

ITC’s Climate Smart Agriculture programme, which was launched few years back, aims to de-risk farmers from erratic weather events through the promotion of climate smart agriculture practices, focusing on high yielding and climate resilient varieties, adoption of appropriate mechanisation, reduction in stubble burning and provision of institutional services.

The model also works towards making villages climate smart by promoting weather smart, water smart, seed/breed smart, carbon/nutrient smart and institutional/ market smart practices.

The initiative has benefitted over 5.9 lakh farmers, covering over 18 lakh acres in 79 districts in 17 States. It has been able to reduce GHG emissions of select crops by 13–66 per cent as per assessment done in 2021. Further, it has resulted in increase in net returns of farmers between 93–99 per cent respectively, over a period of five years from 2016 to 2021.

