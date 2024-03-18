Jindal Defence Systems Private Ltd (JDSPL) has teamed up with Brazil-based global leader Taurus Armas SA to begin production of small firearms at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Hisar, Haryana, after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

The move will add competition in the small firearms market which already houses manufacturers from public sector units (PSUs) as well as private firms, some of them have tied up with global players, for meeting demands from defence forces, central armed police forces as well as state police.

The company has secured certification for a range of products, with a notable 50-100 percent value addition in India for different products, such as rifles, carbines, submachine guns, machine pistols and revolvers, the JDSP officially said on Monday.

J D Taurus

The small firearm being produced at the Hisar facility will bear the brand name “J D Taurus”. “The trials and tests have been carried out with stringent quality control measures that have been mirrored from Taurus Armas. The entire process, from design to integration, testing and firing checks, is being supervised meticulously,” the JDSPL said in an official statement.

In the next financial year, the company aims to manufacture between 25,000 to 30,000 weapons at the facility spread over two acres, which JDSPL boasts represents a “fusion of world-class expertise and cutting-edge technology”.

The manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of up to 2,50,000 weapons, which the company believes will strategically position JD Taurus to address the burgeoning demand in the country. JDSPL has obtained all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, including from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Access Control System

Speaking on the production roll out, Chief Business Officer, JD Taurus, Col Amit Baveja (Veteran), said: “..Our focus remains equipping the Government sector, particularly the military, para-military forces as well as various state police, with superior weapons to meet their evolving demands.”

On other hand, Global CEO of Taurus Armas, Salesio Nuhs said, “We are proud to be part of this momentous occasion as we commence production at our joint venture facility in Hisar. By leveraging our combined strengths and the latest technological advancements, we are confident in our ability to meet the evolving needs of the defence sector.”

The JDSPL stated that the facility includes a dedicated shooting range for rigorous testing, ensuring the reliability of each firearm and adherence to stringent quality control measures, quality labs for metallographic and meteorological testing, and an assembling area managed by an Access Control System.

