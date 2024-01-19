Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, on Friday, announced the commissioning of its 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) hot strip mill at its steel manufacturing facility at Angul in Odisha.

The inauguration of the hot strip mill is pivotal for the company’s foray into the flat products market.

The mill was commissioned in a record time of 29 months, the company said in a statement, and the hot strip mill produced the first set of coils on January 10. The coils were dispatched on January 15.

“The host strop mill is capable of producing 1.00 mm thick and 1,680 mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like transfer bar cooling, edge heater, coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of superior value-added grades,” it further added.

Offerings find use in sectors such as auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanising and colour coating