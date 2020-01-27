JK Paper’s net up 18% in Q3

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
JK Paper Ltd on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹131.85 crore for the quarter ended December, 2019 up 18 per cent over the ₹111.44 crore net profit recorded in the same quarter previous fiscal.
Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹849.25 crore as compared to ₹883.56 crore in the year-ago period.
JK Paper’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Harsh Pati Singhania, said that the company was able to deliver strong EBITDA and net profit despite reduction in selling prices during the quarter, due to lower input costs and continued high operating efficiencies.
“Lower finance cost arising from de-leveraging has also contributed favourably. Increased procurement from areas closer to the mills resulting from the company’s plantation activities has led to a steady reduction in raw-material cost,” he added.
