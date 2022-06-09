JSW Steel unveils new ad campaign ‘Always Around’

JSW Steel has unveiled a new campaign ‘Always Around’ to highlight the role of the company in consumers life on a daily basis and positioning it as a preferred consumer brand.

In a first of its kind communication campaign, the company has showcased its transition from its current product-based communication to master-brand storytelling.

The creative film shows various applications of JSW Steel in an engaging and entertaining format through the Claymation concept. The film shows blue and red coloured clay blocks constantly changing form to reflect the versatile nature of Steel. The film ends with the formation of the JSW Steel logo from the same pieces of clay with the tagline “Always Around” indicating the ubiquitous presence of JSW Steel.

Parth Jindal, scion of JSW Group, said steel is all around and as consumers, people do not realise how central it is in modern living.

The latest brand campaign was conceptualised to communicate the key role JSW Steel plays in daily life and it originated from multiple stakeholder insights, he added.

Jayant Acharya, Deputy Managing Director, JSW Steel said the company has invested heavily in technology and always provided differentiated products to customers.

The multi-edit campaign brings alive the universal impact of JSW Steel in an aesthetically appealing format, he added.