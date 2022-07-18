Kerala-based apparel startup G&A receives funding from angel investors

The apparel startup Giacca & Abito Sartoriale Fashion (G&A) has received investment from Kerala based angel investors, Sonu Vaidyan and Sony Vaidyan. The lump sum received has not been disclosed yet. The angel investors are also the directors of the leading business chain, Syama Dynamic Group.

G&A’s Sreejith Sreekumar identifying the untapped potential of luxury apparel for men and developed his brand with the sole purpose of making luxury fashion accessible and affordable . The startup has already gained momentum in the Indian fashion space and has established over a hundred counters in leading fashion retailers in Kerala. The company sells pan India including in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Punjab and Delhi within a year.

Sreejith Sreekumar, Founder & CEO of G&A said the investment is a definitive recognition of the company’s commitment to making luxury menswear accessible and affordable while not compromising quality. The investment has paved the way to achieve the company’s dream of achieving ₹20 crore revenue in the next fiscal.

Sonu Vaidyan, who is among the investors, reveals his benchmark for investing which is concerned with businesses rooted in Kerala that aim for the global market, just like G&A. The growth of the company within a short span of time is what propelled the investment, he said.

G&A has diversified into “T the Brand,” exclusively for executive wears and leather accessories and “Bare Brown,” with a collection of casual wears.

G&A will soon launch their ethnic wear line and has plans to enter the global market by the beginning of the next financial year.