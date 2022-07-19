Kia India crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in less than 3 years

Automaker, Kia India on Tuesday said it has crossed the 5 lakh cumulative sales mark in the domestic market in less than three years of commencing operations.

The company claimed it has become the quickest carmaker in India to achieve the feat. Backed by the strong demand for 'Carens', the company said it secured its last one lakh sales in just four-and-a-half months.

Including exports, Kia India’s cumulative dispatches have risen to 6,34,224 units.

Performance in the Indian market

With its strong performance in the Indian market, the company contributes more than 6 per cent to the global sales of Kia Corporation, the automaker stated.

"In the short three years in India, we have not only established ourselves as the trend-leading and inspiring brand but have also led the adoption of new technologies," Kia India Chief Sales Officer, Myung-Sik Sohn said in a statement.

India remains a priority market for India, and hence, three out of five product offerings are manufactured locally and exported to global markets, he added.

"Due to our focussed approach, we contribute more than 6 per cent to Kia's global sales. India is a country with immense potential, and we aim to continue contributing to the growth of manufacturing in India by continuously bringing in our world-class products and technologies," Sohn said.

Contributing factors

The automaker said its mid-sized SUV, Seltos continues to lead the company’s overall sales, adding 59 per cent to the company's total tally, followed by Sonet with 32 per cent

Climbing the chart rapidly, Carens has contributed close to 6.5 per cent to the company’s domestic sales in just five months of its launch, the automaker said.

Kia said Seltos maintains its stronghold in the mid-SUV segment, contributing 40 per cent to the sales of vehicles in its category.

Similarly, the Sonet continues its healthy run in the compact SUV segment with a 15 per cent share, it added.

Besides, both Carens and Carnival continue to record robust sales, the automaker said.

The brand intends to grow its touch points from 339 to 400 across 225 cities by the end CY22, it added.