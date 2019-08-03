Kia Seltos unveiled in Hyderabad

Automotive Kia, the official dealer partner for Kia Motors India, unveiled Kia Seltos at Hyderabad.

This is the Korean automotive company’s first offering in India manufactured at their Greenfield factory located at Ananthapur in Andhra Pradesh.

This showcase will be followed by test drives for all customers for experiencing the car. Automotive Kia established its footprint in Hitec City and Nagole, with the launch of its much-awaited dealership and service facility with Automotive Kia.

Manohar Bhat, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, in a statement said, “We have partnered with Automotive dealership under the leadership of Rajiv Sanghvi to establish our initial footprint in Hitec City and Nagole in the city of Hyderabad. This region is a key market for premium cars and SUVs, and we are confident that Kia Seltos will be a game-changer in this segment.”

“We are equipped with the biggest network for a new entrant with 265 touch points across 160 cities. Kia aims to reach out to every customer and provide the best possible care for them even in the remotest corners of the country,” he said.

The 256 touch points will be operated by authorized Kia dealer partners and will ensure quality sales and after sales through IOT (Internet of Things) technology.

In order to provide a hassle-free experience of owning a Kia, the automaker has signed an MoU with 8 leading banks of India to provide tailor-made financing solutions with attractive offers to the customers that will enhance the Kia’s penetration in the region.

The Seltos hasgot 6046 bookings on the first day itself and continues to accept bookings for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and the company is prepared to handle excess demand.

Further to this, Kia plans to expand its portfolio by launching a new car in every six to nine months, lining at least 5 vehicles by 2021.