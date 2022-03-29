LambdaTest raises $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest

LambdaTest, an end-to-end cloud-based test orchestration platform, has raised $45 million in a venture round led by Premji Invest along with the participation from existing investors such as Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Leo Capital.

Sandeep Johri, former CEO and present board member of Tricentis, also participated in this round. LambdaTest will use the capital for new product innovation. A part of the funds will be used to enhance the existing product capabilities and accelerate growth. The company is also looking to hire across multiple roles and geographies. LambdaTest’s core test execution platform allows users to test their websites and apps on over 3,000 different combinations of browsers, operating systems, and their many versions, and also real devices.

“We are razor focussed on making the lives of developers and QA teams easier when it comes to test orchestration and execution. Over the past few months, we’ve released HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform to help businesses run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible. We will soon be launching our test intelligence platform Test-at-Scale (TAS). It is already in beta. We are also continuously enhancing our core execution platform’s capabilities,” said Asad Khan, chief executive officer, LambdaTest.

Earlier fund raise

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest had earlier raised about $25 million in funding from Sequoia Capital India, Telstra Ventures, Leo Capital Holdings, Blume Ventures and others. LambdaTest’s platform is said to be used by over 1 million developers and testers globally. The company said it has run more than 100 million tests since its inception and has grown its business by 300 per cent in the last year.

“LambdaTest is helping businesses orchestrate their test execution by providing them cost-effective solutions while giving them improved control over their existing infrastructure without the need to add more to it. They are pushing the boundaries of speed, reliability and performance of test execution,” said Atul Gupta, Partner, Premji Invest.