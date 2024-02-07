LG Electronics India plans to set up 200 self-laundry service centres in educational institutes by the end of the year, marking the launch of its new business venture. The company said it will invest $4 million in the commercial washing machine multi-house business. The first self-laundry service centre was opened at Galgotias University in Greater Noida.

The company said this foray marks the launch of a new line of services, bringing self-laundry solutions to college and university hostels. “Students will have the convenience of utilising LG Commercial Washing Machines through the user-friendly ‘Laundry Crew’ application, facilitating machine reservation, operation and automated payments,” it added.

Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India said, “We, at LG, are committed to enhancing consumer’s lifestyle through innovative products and technologies. With self-laundry service at educational institutes, we are announcing a new business venture aimed at enabling convenience for young students. We will be investing $ 4 million in this business and plan to open 200 self-laundry service centres by the end of 2024. We will continue to forge partnerships that drive innovation and help people enjoy a better life.”

The first self-laundry facility will serve 1500 students at the Galgotia University.

User-centric design

Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University said , “This partnership will significantly enhance our students’ lives, allowing them to prioritise academics and extracurricular activities. We eagerly anticipate a sustainable relationship with LG, emphasising our commitment to creating a lasting impact and continually improving the student experience on campus.”

“LG looks forward to expanding its footprint in the education sector, providing students with convenient and time-saving solutions that align with the brand’s reputation for cutting-edge technology and user-centric design,” the statement added.