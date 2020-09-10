Among Indian conglomerates, L&T has the most number of LinkedIn followers

Larsen & Toubro has topped the charts in LinkedIn follower count followed by Reliance Industries, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Group and Adani Group, the company said on Thursday.

The conglomerate has over 20.5 lakh followers on the professional networking site. L&T was followed by Reliance Industries with over 19 lakh followers, while Aditya Birla Group registered more than 15.2 lakh followers on the platform. Other popular companies include Tata Group and Adani Group with follower count surpassing 4.83 lakh and 3.41 lakh, respectively.

“We have grown this follower base through consistent and targeted messaging. The content strategy for a B2B conglomerate like L&T needs to be highly focused and different from a typical FMCG or a consumer products brand playbook. We focussed on our strengths and leadership in our areas of business, while still maintaining approachability and creating engaging stories which impact people,” said an L&T spokesperson.

“We have realised that updates on big projects and achievements, and messages from our leadership consistently garner great response and engagement from the followers. Another message that resonates well with our audience is about Make in India achievement - a pride in building the things that help build the Nation, whether in infrastructure or technology and defence,” the spokesperson added.

LinkedIn is one of the most popular platforms for B2B markets, according to a Digital Marketing Community report.