Larsen & Toubro (L&T) commissioned its first indigenously-manufactured electrolyser at the Green Hydrogen Plant at A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat, the company stated in an official statement here on Friday.

Featuring a rated power capacity of 1 MW (expandable to 2 MW), this electrolyser can produce 200 Nm3/Hr of hydrogen. It is equipped with two stacks and an Electrolyser Processing Unit (EPU) ML-400, which is indigenously manufactured and assembled, adhering to the latest international standards, and offers exceptional flexibility and thermal stability. The electrolyser will now undergo rigorous testing to optimise its performance, and in turn, paving the way for full-fledged manufacturing of electrolysers.

This pioneering accomplishment signifies L&T Electrolysers’ foray into domestic electrolyser manufacturing, underscoring the company’s steadfast dedication to propelling sustainable energy solutions, the company added. L&T Electrolysers Ltd, a newly incorporated entity of L&T, is focused on manufacturing pressurised alkaline electrolysers using the technology from McPhy Energy, France.

‘Transformative leap’

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Sr EVP (Energy), L&T, said: “The indigenously manufactured electrolyser marks a transformative leap towards clean energy, positioning us to lead not only in the domestic market but also globally. This advancement significantly bolsters our offerings across the value chain, showcasing L&T as a global force in the clean energy space”.

L&T Electrolysers plans to leverage its upcoming giga-scale facility in Hazira to meet the growing demand for green hydrogen, maximizing product localization through enhanced local supply chain, and automation for cost-competitiveness. L&T Electrolysers has been allocated a significant 300 MW/annum capacity under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched by Government of India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and implemented by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).