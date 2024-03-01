Larsen & Toubro (L&T) commissioned its first indigenously manufactured electrolyser at the Green Hydrogen Plant at A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, Gujarat.

The electrolyser can produce 200 Nm3/Hr of hydrogen and is equipped with two stacks and an Electrolyser Processing Unit (EPU) ML-400, which is indigenously manufactured and assembled. It offers flexibility and thermal stability.

L&T stated that the electrolyser will undergo rigorous testing in the coming weeks to optimise its performance, and in turn, pave the way for full-fledged manufacturing of electrolysers.

“The indigenously manufactured electrolyser marks a transformative leap towards clean energy, positioning us to lead not only in the domestic market but also globally. This advancement significantly bolsters our offerings across the value chain, showcasing L&T as a global force in the clean energy space,” said Subramanian Sarma, Whole-time Director & Sr EVP (Energy), L&T.

L&T Electrolysers Limited, a newly incorporated entity of L&T, is focused on manufacturing pressurised alkaline electrolysers using the technology from McPhy Energy, France.

businessline had earlier reported that Larsen &Toubro (L&T) plans to go global with its electrolysers and tap into international markets. In 2023, the company had stated its intention to hive off its electrolyser manufacturing business into a separate entity and offload a stake to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).