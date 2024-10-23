MakeMyTrip reported 26.5 per cent growth in revenue to $211 million in second quarter FY 2025 on a year on year basis on the back of higher bookings.

Net profit for the quarter was $17.9 million compared to $2 million in same period last year.

“We are pleased to have achieve sustained growth in a seasonally slow quarter. We continue to be positive about long term outlook of India’s travel and tourism market,” MakeMyTrip’s group CEO Rajesh Magow said.