Marriott to add one more property in Hyderabad soon

Hospitality major Marriott International, which operates six properties in Hyderabad, is set to add one more to its portfolio - Le Meridian - in the IT Hub of Gachibowli.

The diversified hospitality chain, which has more than 1600 rooms in Hyderabad, will be adding the 281 room Le Meridian by next month.

It is looking at pushing its properties as ideal customised wedding destination under Shaadi by Marriott.

Sudeep Sharma, the Complex General Manager of Mariott International, said “We had launched Shaadi by Marriott two years ago in Delhi and since then rolled it out in other cities. We are now presenting this concept to wedding planners.”

“Our properties offer the advantage of selecting one that suits a wedding or various events related to weddings. And, we believe, there is huge acceptance for this concept be it big fat wedding or an intimate affair,” he said.

The concept has already created an impact and inroads in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Delhi. Now, for the first time, it is being held in Hyderabad.