Companies

Maruti sales grow 34% YoY in September on lower base

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 01, 2020 Published on October 01, 2020

 

The country's largest passenger cars maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday reported domestic sales growth of 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in September to 1,47,912 units as against 1,10,454 in same month last year.

The performance has to be seen in the context of lower base of September 2019, the company said.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the wholesale number grew by around 36 per cent YoY to 27,246 units during the month as compared with 20,085 units in September last year.

The compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire) also grew by 47 per cent to 84,213 units in September as compared with 57,179 units in corresponding month last year.

In the utility vehicles (like Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza) segment, the company sold 23,699 units, a growth of 10 per cent YoY as against 21,526 units in September 2019.

Published on October 01, 2020
