Maruti WagonR CNG sales cross 3-lakh mark

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said that its WagonR CNG has surpassed three-lakh units in sales, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments.

For the past 20 years, WagonR has successfully created benchmarks and delighted over 24 lakh families across three generations, the company said, adding that the WagonR has been a repeat buy for over 24 per cent of its customers.

“Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 lakh happy customers and it’s the first car for nearly half of them. The iconic car from Maruti Suzuki continues to feature among the top five best-selling cars in India since 2000. The milestone of three-lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on us by our loyal customers,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Available in both 1-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine with both manual and auto gear shift transmission, the WagonR is built on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform. The platform increases safety of occupants through effective absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy and assures stability.

The WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers a fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg. S-CNG variant of WagonR is designed from scratch for CNG operation to enhance safety, durability, provide unmatched performance while meeting the stringent BS6 emission regulation.

Safety features including driver airbag, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

