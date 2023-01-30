Suzuki Motor Corporation’s (SMC, Japan) on Monday said its India subsidiary, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (SMIL), has achieved a milestone of 25 million (2.50 crore) cumulative domestic sales earlier this month.

SMC in a statement said that the company achieved the milestone on January 9.

Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 in December 1983. Since then, the company has been providing cars to meet the changing mobility demands and has introduced iconic brands like the Alto, WagonR, and Swift, it said.

“Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models. The cumulative units of hybrid and CNG models is approximately 2.1 million units,” it said.

Further, with continued extended sales and service network in India with over 3,500 new car sales outlets, MSIL will establish a network that the customers continue to choose.

“Maruti Suzuki will continue to provide products marked with safety, high reliability, and eco-friendliness, and contribute to sustainable development of the automobile industry,” SMC added.

SMC mentioned that MSIL produced 19,16,040 units of vehicles in 2022 calendar year, which is a growth 115 per cent year-on-year, up for the second consecutive year. Between April and December, it has produced 14,21,686 units, up 122 per cent YoY as compared with same period last financial year.