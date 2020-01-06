Mistry case: NCLAT likely to pronounce judgement today

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which reserved its order on a plea filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, is likely to pronounce its judgement on Monday.

On December 23, 2019, the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, moved NCLAT seeking an “impleadment” in the Tata-Mistry case and amendments of the appellate tribunal’s previous week’s order.

Separately, petitions against NCLAT’s December 18, 2019, order asking to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons would be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India on Monday. The petitions were filed by Tata Sons’ Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata (in his personal capacity), Tata Trusts, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Teleservices.

