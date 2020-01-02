Tata-Mistry case: Tata Sons files review petition before Supreme Court

Tata Sons, the holding company of all Tata Group firms, has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the judgement.

In its appeal filed through law firm Karanjawala & Co, Tata Sons stated that reinstating Cyrus Mistry as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons for the “rest of the tenure” (which ended in March 2017) grants reliefs which were not prayed for.

Further, the reliefs provided were “completely inconsistent with the annals of corporate law, reflects non-appreciation of facts and is untenable in law”.

In setting aside National Company Law Tribunal’s judgment “without even discussing its findings and reasoning”, the judgement has granted reliefs that will set a “dangerous legal precedent”.