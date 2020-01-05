Cyrus Mistry not to take up chairmanship, or directorship in Tata Group

Cyrus Mistry, who won a battle against Tata Group and was asked to be reinstated as Tata Sons’ Chairman by the appellate tribunal, will not pursue chairmanship of Tata Sons or directorship of any of the group companies.

BusinessLine was the first to report on December 18, 2019, that Mistry’s fight was not for any position but against mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders’ rights, and hence might not stake a claim to the top position.

“I will not pursue the executive chairmanship of Tata Sons, or directorship of TCS, Tata Teleservices or Tata Industries,” Mistry said in a press statement.

“This legal fight has never been about me. It has always been and will always be about protecting the rights of minority shareholders and upholding their right to demand a higher standard of corporate governance from controlling shareholders,” it added.