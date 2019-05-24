Mother Dairy hikes milk price by up to ₹2/litre in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy on Friday said it is increasing prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi-NCR by up to ₹2 per litre from Saturday, citing higher milk procurement prices. It comes just days after Amul hiked milk prices by ₹2 a litre.

“Mother Dairy will raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25. The 1 litre pack has been increased by ₹1 and the 500 ml pack by ₹2 per litre, effectively impacting the consumer by ₹1 per pack,” the company said in a statement.

Price variation

The one-litre pack of full cream variant which currently retails at ₹52 will now cost ₹53, while one 500 ml pack of full cream milk variant will now cost ₹27 instead of ₹26. However, for two 500 ml packs of full cream milk, the consumer will need to pay ₹54.

The company said that prices for bulk-vended milk segment — also known as token milk — will remain the same in the region.

“The milk procurement prices have been continuously on the rise for the last 3-4 months due to increase in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent and labour cost etc. However, while paying higher prices to producers by 7-8 per cent compared to the last year, the consumer prices were kept intact,” the company added.

The last consumer price revision in the region for poly pack milk was done in March 2017. The company said that it would continue to support dairy farmers with remunerative prices, which necessitated this price increase.

“It is also pertinent to note that Mother Dairy passes close to 80 per cent of the sales realisation to the farmers,” it added.