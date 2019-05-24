Mother Dairy hikes milk price by up to ₹2/litre in Delhi-NCR

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Mother Dairy on Friday said it is increasing prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi-NCR by up to ₹2 per litre from Saturday, citing higher milk procurement prices. It comes just days after Amul hiked milk prices by ₹2 a litre.
“Mother Dairy will raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from May 25. The 1 litre pack has been increased by ₹1 and the 500 ml pack by ₹2 per litre, effectively impacting the consumer by ₹1 per pack,” the company said in a statement.
The one-litre pack of full cream variant which currently retails at ₹52 will now cost ₹53, while one 500 ml pack of full cream milk variant will now cost ₹27 instead of ₹26. However, for two 500 ml packs of full cream milk, the consumer will need to pay ₹54.
The company said that prices for bulk-vended milk segment — also known as token milk — will remain the same in the region.
“The milk procurement prices have been continuously on the rise for the last 3-4 months due to increase in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent and labour cost etc. However, while paying higher prices to producers by 7-8 per cent compared to the last year, the consumer prices were kept intact,” the company added.
The last consumer price revision in the region for poly pack milk was done in March 2017. The company said that it would continue to support dairy farmers with remunerative prices, which necessitated this price increase.
“It is also pertinent to note that Mother Dairy passes close to 80 per cent of the sales realisation to the farmers,” it added.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor