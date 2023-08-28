Reliance Industries’ Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani laid out the blueprint for the way forward for the company and in creating more value for its shareholders going ahead.

“I am supremely confident that the value that your company will create for all its stakeholders over the next decade will be multiple times greater than what it has generated over the past 45 years,” Mukesh Ambani said at the 46th AGM.

He said the new Reliance was a forerunner of the emerging new India and the $150 billion it had invested in the last 10 years had helped it in achieving “seemingly impossible goals.”

“The best way to describe this new Reliance is that we have now become a new-age technology company with distinctive capabilities. Today we are a net producer of technology, large-scale deployer of technology, as well as a democratiser of technology,” he added.

Ambani spoke about the priorities of the company in building the new energy ecosystem and the capital commitment of Rs 75,000 crore, the green energy giga complex at Jamnagar, new global investors to be onboarded for Reliance Retail, scale-up in Jio 5G and the imminent launch of JioAirFibre next month.

Ambani said he would continue to fulfil his duties as the CMD for another five years, adding that he would mentor his three children who were inducted on the board today.

Jio Financial Services, listed last week, would spearhead the RIL group’s foray into digital financial inclusion. He said that the company has been conceptualised to fill a critical gap in the financial needs of a large section of the Indian economy. This included not only individuals but also merchants, entrepreneurs an SMEs, as the company aimed to give them access to simple, affordable, innovative, and intuitive products and services.

Precious Indian Institution

RIL was not just a corporate, but a ‘precious Indian institution” that was contributing to national development and gaining an international reputation. He said that the company had always focused on value creation for its stakeholders.

It followed five cardinal principles in its quest to create value.

One, it deliberately chooses to be in businesses with large pent-up and perpetual demand, guaranteeing that it grows at a healthy rate annually over decades. All its growth businesses, such as oil-to-chemicals, retail, Jio and now Jio Financial met this value-creation criterion.

Two, its growth was driven by creating trust and loyalty among customers by providing them with goods and services of the highest quality, leading to continuous revenue growth. “Indeed, we transform markets by constantly providing better alternatives, which win customer loyalty. And this also creates perpetual demand.”

The third cardinal principle was to disrupt sectors through new technologies and innovation. “Our business operations are cost competitive because they are fully digital, agile and efficient. This unfailingly delivers larger market share, highest quality outputs and industry leading margins.”

The fourth principle was growth driven by business discipline, which meant having a laser-sharp focus on prudent capital allocation and financial management.

The fifth principle was growth driven by global market potential. Ambani said that its businesses had attained leadership positions domestically and were able to test the global markets now.

Ambani spoke about the importance of human talent in the value-creation process and said that the company was building a strong pipeline of “young and exceptionally competent leaders.”

