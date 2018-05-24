Companies

NCLAT asks creditors to go ahead with Bhushan Steel bids

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directs Committee of Creditors to proceed with the bids submitted for Bhushan Power and Steel by Tata Steel and Liberty House. NCLAT says decision over the bids would be kept in a sealed cover; outcome of the bidding process subject to its final order. NCLAT also declines Committee of Creditors’ suggestion for fresh bidding between Tata Steel and Liberty House.

