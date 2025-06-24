Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday said that the government envisions to promote helicopters and small aircraft as essential components of a futuristic aviation ecosystem.

He stated, “I believe the next decade of aviation will be defined not just by large aircraft and mega airports but by modern and inclusive air solutions. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, helicopters and small aircraft are at the heart of our mission to democratize flying.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with the government of Maharashtra, Pawan Hans and FICCI, organised the 7th Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit in Pune on Tuesday. Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, presided as the Chief Guest while Murlidhar Mohol, MoS for Civil Aviation was the Guest of Honour.

The summit witnessed active participation from 20 State Governments, industry leaders, IFSCA (GIFT City), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, DGCA, AAI and Pawan Hans Ltd.

The Minister announced the establishment of a dedicated Helicopter Directorate under the DGCA to provide single-window regulatory oversight, address helicopter-specific safety and certification issues and assist operators with procedural requirements. He highlighted digital initiatives like the Heli Sewa Portal, which have streamlined operations and digitized processes such as route approvals and slot allocations, significantly enhancing transparency and efficiency. The summit also saw the award of RCS UDAN helicopter routes across various states.

Safety is Top Priority

Speaking to operators and industry leaders, the Minister emphasised building a robust safety culture. He remarked, “Safety of the pilgrims must remain our top priority—there can be no shortcuts, no room for communication errors and no margin for poor decision-making. We must build a culture of trust, dialogue and discipline which I feel is a shared responsibility between the Centre, the States and the operators.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, Naidu emphasized that helicopters and small aircraft will form the backbone of India’s regional air connectivity, economic transformation and inclusive growth.

DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai in his address reiterated the critical importance of safety, compliance and leveraging untapped opportunities in helicopters and small aircraft operations.

The summit included technical sessions on DGCA safety regulations, financing and leasing opportunities led by IFSCA and operational challenges for OEMs and operators. State government officials highlighted regional aspirations and opportunities, while industry stakeholders shared insights into emerging technologies, manufacturing potential and financing frameworks.

Recent policy initiatives supporting helicopters and small aircraft operations were also discussed, including the launch of UDAN 5.1 for helicopters, revised DGCA regulations simplifying aircraft certification and pilot training and the introduction of guidelines for seaplane operations under RCS-UDAN 5.5.

The summit marked a significant step toward shaping India’s rotary and small aircraft ecosystem and addressing real-world challenges in operations, infrastructure, emergency services and sustainable growth strategies.

Published on June 24, 2025