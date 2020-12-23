Nissan to increase car prices from January 2021

Nissan India has announced a price hike of up to five per cent across its models.

The Japanese car maker’s revised prices will be applicable across all available Nissan and Datsun brands, effective January 1, 2021.

“In the current challenging market conditions, we are constrained to increase the price of all Nissan and Datsun models due to increased costs. The proposed price increase will be effective from January 2021,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

The available models include Datsun redi-GO in 0.8L & 1.0L engine option and in MT & AMT variants. Datsun GO is available in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT options. The Datsun GO+ comes in 1.2L engine option with MT & CVT option.

The Nissan Kicks is available on the Nissan portfolio in 1.5L & 1.3L Turbo petrol engine option with MT & CVT option.

Meanwhile, its new compact SUV Magnite received more than 15,000 bookings in 17 days of the formal launch.