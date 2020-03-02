NMDC-IIT Hyderabad’s business incubator to support Deep-Tech start-ups

Tracking Deals
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
NMDC and i-TIC Foundation, IIT Hyderabad, today signed an agreement to support start-ups through a joint incubation programme — NMDC Innovation & Incubation Centre (NICE).
The collaboration agreement, in line with the Centre’s Startup India initiative, was signed by PK Satpathy, Director (Production), NMDC, and BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and President, i-TIC Foundation.
NMDC in partnership with i-TIC Foundation, IIT-H’s Technology Business Incubator, will establish the start-up ecosystem in the premises of IIT Hyderabad to foster, nurture deep-tech start-ups .
The mining major will initially contribute ₹10 crore for the five-year joint incubation programme, and support at least 15 start-ups. The objective of NICE is to promote the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.
N Baijendra Kumar, CMD, NMDC, said, “The programme aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship by converting and translating technological ideas and innovation in various disciplines of science and engineering into products, processes and services for commercial exploitation and the benefit of society.”
BS Murty said, “Deep Technology start-up companies are based on substantial scientific advances and tangible engineering innovation. It has profound enabling power and potential to catalyse change.”
The NICE programme will offer start-ups working space, facilitate networking with mentors/experts, apart from giving financial support.
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
Start-ups may have to face many challenges like return on investments, governance issues
Offbeat Enterprises takes tourists to ‘experience-centric’ destinations
Naropa Fellowship fosters entrepreneurs to innovate in the Himalayan region
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Steel inventoriesat a record;fuel stockpilesnear capacity
The mandatory long-term third party insurance that kicked in in 2018 has opened up a myriad of options and ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...