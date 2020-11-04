NMDC maintains its production in October despite Covid disruption, heavy monsoon

NMDC has managed to produce 2.43 million tonnes (mt) of iron ore during October 2019 as against a production of 2.49 mt during the corresponding month last year.

The country’s largest Iron Ore producing Navaratna company’s performance during October 2020 almost matched both in production and sales over same month last year inspite of the disruption caused due to Covid pandemic and heavy monsoon rain hampering production.

The iron ore sales for October was at 2.52 mt (2.61 mt).

During April 2020 to October 2020, the total iron ore production was at 14.66 mt against 15.95 mt in the same period of last year and sales was at 15.43 mt as against 17.14 mt.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, appreciated the performance of NMDC and said “Inspite of the COVID challenges and heavy monsoon, Company’s performance is really commendable and it is on the right path to meet the expectations of the steel industry.”