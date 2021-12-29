Companies

NTPC receives ₹135 crore interim dividend from JV firm

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 29, 2021

The power giant said this is the second interim dividend paid by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company in the current fiscal

State-owned NTPC on Wednesday said it has received around ₹135 crore as interim dividend from a joint venture company.

In a statement, the power giant said this is the second interim dividend paid by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company (NTECL) in the current fiscal.

"NTECL, a 50:50 JV of NTPC and TANGEDCO, has paid a second interim dividend of ₹135,09,30,543/- (net of TDS) for the Financial year 2021-22 towards NTPC's 50 per cent share," it said.

In this regard, Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL, presented the cheque to the senior management of NTPC on December 28, 2021.

According to the statement, the total interim dividend NTECL paid to its promoters for the financial year 2021-22 is ₹488 crore.

