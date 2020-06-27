NTPC reports ₹ 1,523.77 crore consolidated net profit for Q4

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
NTPC Limited has reported a ₹1,523.77 crore consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is significantly lower than the ₹5,161.39 crore profit for the same quarter of the financial year 2018-2019.
The Board of Directors of NTPC has recommended a final dividend at 26.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or ₹2.65 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each for fiscal 2019-2020. This will be subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting. This is the 27th consecutive year of dividend payment by the Company, a company statement said.
NTPC Ltd, India’s largest power generator, with a group installed capacity of 62,110 MW, declared the financial results for FY20 along with the unaudited financial results for Q4 FY20 on 27 June 2020.
Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹31,315.32 crore, up from ₹25,426.13 crore in the comparable quarter of the fiscal 2018-2019.
For the full financial year, the total income stood at ₹1,12,372.58 crore, up from ₹1,02,533.05 crore. Net profit for fiscal 2019-2020 was at ₹11,901.98 crore, down from ₹14,034.49 crore.
Commenting on the impact of Covid-19 on its business, NTPC said, “The Group believes that the impact due to the outbreak of Covid-19 is likely to be short-term in nature and does not anticipate any medium to long-term risks in the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due.”
In fiscal 2019-2020, NTPC has recorded the highest ever commercial capacity addition of 8260 MW which includes acquisition of 2970 MW capacity of THDC and NEEPCO, the company said.
