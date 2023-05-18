Oberoi Realty reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 more than doubled to ₹480.16 crore. Revenue grew to ₹995.11 crore from ₹842.94 crore.

Net profit for FY23 rose to ₹1,903.93 crore as against ₹1,047.87 crore. Revenue climbed to ₹4,293.20 crore as against ₹2,752.42 crore.

Oberoi Realty Ltd, headquartered in Mumbai, is a real estate development company, focused on the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.

