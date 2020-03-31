Companies

Olectra Greentech contributes to PM Cares Fund

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 31, 2020 Published on March 31, 2020

Olectra Greentech, an electric mobility company, has pledged to contribute ₹17.26 lakh to PM Cares Fund created to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total corpus, all the employees of the organisation are contributing their one day’s salary totalling ₹7.26 lakh and ₹10 lakh has been contributed by the company.

Olectra’s parent company, MEIL, has already contributed ₹13 crore to various State Governments.

