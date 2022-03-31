One Moto opens Experience Hub in Hyderabad

One Moto India - the British brand of premium EVs, has opened its first experience hub in the country here on Friday.

The experience hub is aimed at allowing customers to experience the products, technology, and provide them more knowledge on the aggressively progressing EV lifestyle. The hub will be managed by MCube Automotives.

``The customer needs to get familiar with the EVs and then understand the product quality in order to be able to make an informed decision. With the same thought in mind we decided to launch the Experience Hub,’‘ Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Founder & Promoter of One Moto India said at the formal launch of the hub.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce I&C and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said: “Entire nation is working hard towards achieving the e-Mobility mission. Amidst this revolution brands like One Moto India will be the major contributors. With the premium range by the brand, even the niche will be able to explore electric vehicles and gradually adapt to it.’‘

The Experience Hub, located on Manikonda-Raidurgam road, has dedicated zones to aesthetically exhibit the technology, products, and components. Additionally, the digitally enabled hub will also have the provision to innovatively present the rich history of the brand through interactive digital centre.