Partnership with Hero Future Energies will extend beyond India's borders: Masdar CEO

In October last year, Masdar, the renewable energy arm of UAE, picked up 20 percent stake Hero Future Energies, one of India's larger renewable energy developers.

Maadar's CEO, Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, today said that his company's partnership with Hero Future is much deeper. The partnership will be the platform for developing renewable energy projects within and outside India, Al Ramahi told journalists on the sidelines of the 10th Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), currently underway here.

He said that Masdar and Hero are immediately looking at opportunities in Bangladesh, Vietnam and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Masdar is also close to signing a MoU with NTPC, for developing renewable energy in India. Here again, Hero Future is assisting it.

At the IRENA assembly today, the financing arm of UAE, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, approved funding of $105 million to eight green energy projects in as many small countries.

The sovereign-guaranteed loans carry an interest rate of 1.2 percent, the energy minister of Burkina Faso, Dr Bachir Ouedraogo, told BusinessLine. Burkina Faso was one of the recipients of a ADFD loan.