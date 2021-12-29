Paytm Payments Bank expands its board, inducts three independent directors

Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), an associate entity of Paytm, has expanded its board with the appointment of three independent directors — Ramesh Abhishek (former DPIIT secretary), Manju Agarwal (former State Bank of India veteran) and Shinjini Kumar (ex-Country Business Manager for Citibank).

They bring decades of experience in their respective fields that would help the bank reach its goal of serving the unbanked and under-banked citizens of this country.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman – Paytm Payments Bank said, "We are honoured to welcome experienced and accomplished individuals like Ramesh, Manju and Shinjini to our board. Paytm Payments Bank has championed financial inclusion in India with mobile-first technology. Under their guidance and mentorship, Paytm Payments Bank will accelerate and contribute at scale to our country’s mobile payments and banking services. I look forward to an enriching experience of working together.”

Digital enabler

Paytm Payments Bank has emerged as one of the largest enablers of digital payments in the country with its payment instruments like Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, netbanking and Paytm UPI.

It offers a comprehensive suite of digital banking products, for individuals, small and medium enterprises, and large corporates which can be accessed directly by users through the Paytm app.

On his appointment, Ramesh Abhishek said, "I am delighted to join the board of PPBL and become a part of its journey to bring digital and financial inclusion to half a billion Indians. I look forward to sharing my insights and guiding the bank in the pursuit of its ultimate goal of empowering Indian citizens with access to a formal banking network."

Manju Agarwal, a banking veteran with over 34 years of experience, had conceptualised and launched YONO, a combination of SBI's Digital Bank, Financial Superstore and online marketplace. She also led SBI’s partnership with Reliance Industries to set up the Jio Payments Bank and also spearheaded the IMPS, BHIM UPI, Aadhaar Pay & Bharat QR launch for SBI.

Manju Agarwal said, "Paytm Payments Bank has been instrumental in helping millions of Indians seamlessly open a bank account. I am glad to come on board and be part of their growth story. I am sure PPBL will continue to achieve new highs in digital banking going forward."