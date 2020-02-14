Pfizer Q3 net profit up 5 per cent to ₹139 cr

Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Friday reported a 5.39 per cent rise in net profit to ₹139.06 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹131.94 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 538.18 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 513.79 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd ended at ₹4,188.70 per scrip on BSE, down 8.75 per cent.