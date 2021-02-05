Companies

Pfizer withdraws Covid-19 vaccine application seeking approval in India

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

American drugmaker Pfizer has said it has decided to withdraw its application for an emergency use authorisation on its Covid-19 vaccine, in India.

However, it added, it would resubmit its approval request with additional data, in the near future.

“In pursuance of the Emergency Use Authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer participated in the Subject Expert Committee meeting of the Drug Regulatory Authority of India on February 3,” a company spokesperson said.

“Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time. Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future,” the company added.

Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the government, and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment, the spokesperson said.

