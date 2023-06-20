Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies (RTX), in collaboration with Indian startup Awiros, announced the launch of an advanced AI-based aircraft engine analysis tool called Percept, which automates inspection and reduces time by approximately 90 per cent.

The tool is a computer vision product that operates on top of the Awiros Video Intelligence Operating System (OS). According to the company, its cloud-based interface allows users to capture images and videos of engines on mobile devices and receive real-time responses on parts availability, which enables a faster and more cost-efficient turnaround of leased engine assets.

“The tool helps reduce time and effort involved in the pre-post lease analysis of aircraft engines,” said O Sung Kwon, vice president, of customer support at Pratt & Whitney. “We have been working with Awiros, an Indian computer vision, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, for the past few years to mature this technology; we are excited to be shifting from technology development to now bringing an operational product to the market,” he added.

Awiros was selected as the winner of the RTX Innovation Challenge, which was launched in September 2019 with over 60 Indian and global startups in the computer vision, AI, and Machine Learning (ML) domains. The startup’s idea was evaluated through 2020–21 and is expected to be launched commercially later this year.

“Building the tool in collaboration with RTX has been one of the most exciting opportunities in the journey of Awiros as a startup. We are proud that Percept’s high-fidelity scanning of Pratt & Whitney engines with handheld mobile phones, without any specialised hardware, is being commercially deployed in the aerospace industry,” said Vikram Gupta, founder and CEO, Awiros.

The tool solution will be deployed exclusively on Pratt & Whitney’s most advanced commercial engines, including the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine and the V2500, the company said in a press release.

“As the fastest growing aviation industry and the world’s emerging start-up capital, India has become a hotbed for agile aerospace innovation,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, India, Pratt & Whitney .