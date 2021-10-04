Progcap raises $30 million in Series C funding

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Fintech start-up Progcap has raised $30 million as part of its Series C investment round led by existing investor, Tiger Global Management and Creation Investments.
Sequoia Capital India, which led the last two funding rounds for Progcap, also participated in this financing. Progcap has raised $55 million in total since the last three months. The company will use the new capital to build supply chain banking platform for its merchants and corporate network in India. Progcap aims to reach $1 billion in disbursals by March 2022.
In the last one year, Progcap claims to have grown its monthly disbursal volume by 400 per cent and expanded business operations across 10 industries. The company is consistently adding new products to its offering to provide an end-to-end service to its partners. Many of these large corporates are now using Progcap to finance around 30 per cent of their sprawling sub-dealer networks.
Progcap has already provided last-mile credit solutions of over $300 million, working with over 450,000 SMBs through its retailer financing platform.
Speaking on the fundraise, co-founders, Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra said, “The recent funding round will help us allocate resources towards our aspiration to become the largest digital bank for small retailers. While we are becoming relevant to many large corporate clients, we have only scratched the surface of India’s vast retail market. As an organisation, our broader mission is to be an end-to-end service provider for all retailer transactions.”
“We have been impressed with the strong customer feedback and believe Progcap will continue to attract retailers looking for a modern credit and banking platform,” said Alex Cook, Partner, Tiger Global.
“The company’s exceptional growth and pristine portfolio quality, in a challenging macro environment, speak volumes about the Progcap team and its bespoke MSME Buy-Now Pay-Later product. At Creation, our mission is to help provide financial inclusion for those with little or no access to it. This investment in Progcap aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Tyler Day, partner, Creation Investments.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...