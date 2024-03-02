Rahul Pandit has taken over as president and executive director of D B Realty’s hospitality business.

Pandit earlier headed Lemon Tree and Ginger hotels. His most recent assignment was chief executive of Blackstone’s India logistics platform - Horizon Industrial Parks.

In February, the D B Realty board approved a plan to demerge its hospitality business as a part of value unlocking exercise. Last September, D B Realty announced acquisition of three hotels in Mumbai, Delhi and Goa for ₹2,300 crore.

