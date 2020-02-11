Rashtriya Chemicals Dec quarter net profit up 57%

Feb 11 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd informed the BSE that its profit after tax has risen by 57.50 per cent to ₹78.63 crore during the quarter ended December 2019 as compared to a net profit of ₹49.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter, however, was down to ₹2,226 crore against ₹2,354 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.