Companies

Rashtriya Chemicals Dec quarter net profit up 57%

Reuters | Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Feb 11 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd informed the BSE that its profit after tax has risen by 57.50 per cent to ₹78.63 crore during the quarter ended December 2019 as compared to a net profit of ₹49.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter, however, was down to ₹2,226 crore against ₹2,354 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Published on February 11, 2020
Quarterly Results
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
CarDekho to offer ESOP scheme worth $3.5 million