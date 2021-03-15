Ratan Tata acquires stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd through market purchases last week, the company said on Monday. .

Media and entertainment company Pritish Nandy Communications was founded by Pritish Nandy, a poet and journalist, over 18 years ago. The company went public in 2000.

Tata is known for investing regularly in start-ups and technology companies. Tata has investments in companies like Ola, Ola Electric, Cure.fit, FirstCry, Urban Company and Tork Motors.