Ratan Tata acquires stake in Pritish Nandy Communications

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 15, 2021

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons   -  K.V.S. GIRI

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, has, in his personal capacity, acquired a stake in Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd through market purchases last week, the company said on Monday. .

Media and entertainment company Pritish Nandy Communications was founded by Pritish Nandy, a poet and journalist, over 18 years ago. The company went public in 2000.

Tata is known for investing regularly in start-ups and technology companies. Tata has investments in companies like Ola, Ola Electric, Cure.fit, FirstCry, Urban Company and Tork Motors.

