Reliance Industrial Investment and Holdings sign agreements with Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has signed binding agreements with Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners for an investment of Rs 25,215 crore.

Brookfield and its institutional partners will make the investment in the units of Tower Infrastructure Trust, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We are pleased to enter into this long and strategic relationship with Brookfield, which is one of the largest and most respected managers of infrastructure assets globally. We are confident of Brookfield’s abilities to manage this large portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets and further enhancing value creation opportunities,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said.

“This transaction demonstrates the belief of global investors in the potential of India’s digital opportunity,” he added.

After the closure of the deal, the trust will own the entire equity capital of Reliance Jio Infratel Pvt Ltd (RJIPL), it said.

RJIPL has a portfolio of about 1.30 lakh communication towers that forms the infrastructure backbone of Reliance Jio Infocomm’s (RJio) telecommunication network. It plans to increase the total number of towers to about 1.75 lakh.

Jio is an anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year Master Services Agreement.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, which are expected shortly, it added.