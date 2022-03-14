Renault launches its all-new Kwid MY22 at ₹4.49 lakh

French carmaker Renault has introduced its all-new Kwid MY22, with advanced features, at a starting price of ₹4.49 lakh.

Available in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with manual and automatic transmission options, the hatchback Kwid MY22 features a new interior and exterior colour harmony with sporty white accents in the climber range.

The Kwid MY22 Climber range will offer an array of new colour options - metal mustard & ice cool white with black roof in dual-tone, along with new dual-tone flex wheels. The value proposition of KWID is further enhanced with the introduction of the new RXL(O) variant on both 0.8L & 1.0L MT powertrains. The new RXL(O) variant includes features to enhance the style and economy quotient, according to a statement.

Safety features

The new car includes several active and passive safety features like dual front airbags, ABS and EBD, seat belt reminder, overspeed alert, reverse parking sensors and driver side pyro & pre-tensioners with load limiter which are standard across all the variants. The new MY22 range also comes equipped with seat belt pyrotech and load limiter as a standard feature.

Performance

In terms of performance, the KWID 0.8L promises a fuel efficiency of 22.25 KM/L, as per the ARAI testing certification.

Renault KWID has a cost of maintenance as low as just 35 paise/km. It comes with a comprehensive manufacturing r warranty for 2 years/50,000 km, whichever is earlier. It also offers an extension option up to 5 years, and an Easy Care package to take care of maintenance needs. The warranty also comes along with 24X7 Road Side Assistance at no extra cost, enabling customers an unparalleled brand ownership experience, it said.

Today, Renault India has a widespread presence of 530 sales and over 530 service touchpoints, including 250+ Workshop On Wheels (WOW) and WOWLite locations across the country.