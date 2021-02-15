Renault’s Kiger to drive in at a starting price of ₹5.45 lakh

French car-maker Renault has announced an aggressive introductory price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all India) for its all-new compact SUV Kiger, ahead of its formal launch in India shortly.

The bookings for Kiger also commence from Monday across the dealership network of more than 500 sales outlets across the country. Customers can also book on the company website https://www.renault.co.in, according to a statement.

“With a vision of fulfilling the growing SUV aspirations of a wide set of customers, we have ensured that Renault KIGER is attractively priced, and we look forward to strengthen our SUV legacy with this new game-changer,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault Kiger will be offered in two engine options — 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with two pedal offerings on each of the engines.

Customers can choose from four available trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ. Choice of dual tone will be available at ₹17,000+ on all variants.

Features

The two front seats and the two rear side seats of Renault Kiger are fitted with three-point seatbelts, while the rear middle passenger seat features a two-point seatbelt. It comes with two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger, along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder alert for enhanced safety.

The SUV comes in six different colours and customers can choose from a range of specially curated accessory packs . There are five exclusive personalisation packs — SUV, Attractive, Essential, Smart, Smart Plus, including tech accessories such as wireless charger and air purifier.