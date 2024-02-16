Schneider Electric, digital transformation of energy management and automation provider, launched the Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra in October. It has reached Bangalore.

This Yatra was launched to commemorate the company’s 60th anniversary of operations in India. Central to this Yatra, is a Carbon Neutral Mobile Innovation Hub on Wheels, featuring Schneider Electric’s IoT-enabled solutions, connected product offerings, the company’s evolution in India and its role in contributing to India’s progress. Recently, the Mobile Innovation Hub reached Bengaluru after covering many cities in North, Central and West India, the company said in a release.

The Yatra attracted over 500+ end customers, government officials, students, channel partners and influencers in Bengaluru.

Highlighting the company’s focus on responsible marketing, Rajat Abbi, Vice-President- Global Marketing, Chief Marketing Officer, Schneider Electric India, said, “This carbon neutral Yatra will cover the length and breadth of the country to create awareness around sustainable, digital and next-gen automation solutions being offered by Schneider Electric.”

Speaking about this initiative, Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, “The Schneider Electric Innovation Yatra is a unique platform to connect & engage with our stakeholders, celebrate our achievements and showcase our commitment to driving sustainable innovations and digitisation.”

Schneider Electric is present in India with multiple brands including Schneider Electric, L&T Electrical & Automation, Luminous, AVEVA, etc. Schneider Electric provides energy management, NextGen automation and sustainability solutions for diverse industry segments.