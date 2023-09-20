In the latest episode of the BL Podcast, Sachin Bhalla, Vice President and Country GM, Schneider Electric India and SAARC, talks about the data centres in India. The discussion kicks off with a reflection on the staggering data generation in the era of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, and the pressing need to secure this data.

India, currently ranking 13th globally in data centre capacity, is poised for exponential growth. Sachin highlights the rapid expansion of the data centre industry, predicting a 20-30 per cent annual growth rate in the next few years, with India on track to reach over 1 gigawatt of capacity.

The conversation also emphasises India’s pivotal role in the data centre landscape, driven by its massive population and rapid digitisation. Startups, particularly in fintech and health tech, are at the forefront of this transformation, requiring reliable, cost-effective, and high-quality data centres to support their disruptive models.

Despite the promising prospects, Sachin sheds light on the challenges data centre operators face in India, such as land availability, approvals, and capital requirements. However, these hurdles are gradually being overcome.

